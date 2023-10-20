Wealth Management Faces Challenges as Low Interest Rates and Rising Expenses Impact Revenue Growth

Wealth management has been a lucrative business for banks in the last decade and a half, but recent changes in the market are posing challenges for the industry. Between 2008 and 2022, the net assets owned by households worldwide more than doubled to $454 trillion, making wealth management a bright spot for banks during an otherwise uninspiring period following the financial crisis. However, the era of low interest rates and central bank money printing that fueled the growth of financial assets is now coming to an end, making revenue growth harder to achieve for wealth managers.

The focus for wealth managers now shifts to controlling expenses as revenue growth becomes more difficult. This change will affect smaller players in the industry the most, as larger banks with established wealth management divisions have an advantage. Wealth management is considered a capital-light business since private banks primarily oversee assets owned by clients, requiring less equity funding. This made the industry attractive after the regulatory crackdown following the 2008 crisis, which squeezed profitability in other banking activities.

Leading banks such as Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Lloyds Banking Group, and Mediobanca have all made wealth management a central part of their strategies. Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit, for example, averaged a 32% return on tangible equity between 2017 and 2022, while its trading and investment banking unit managed just 13%. UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti recently returned to the helm of the Swiss bank after its rescue of rival Credit Suisse, reaffirming the importance of wealth management.

However, there are signs that the industry may not continue growing as fast as it has in the past. Management fees, which account for over half of revenue in wealth divisions of banks like Morgan Stanley and UBS, are typically charged as a percentage of clients’ investment portfolios. This means that the bank’s income fluctuates with the market value of stocks and bonds. The period of low interest rates and rising asset prices has been beneficial for wealth managers, as they saw growth in fee-based client assets under management. But with less buoyant asset prices, it’s uncertain if this trend will persist.

Wealth managers are also facing shrinking fee rates, as banks aggressively pursue ultra-high-net-worth clients who can drive harder bargains on fees. These clients often have their own family investment offices, reducing the need for a full suite of private bank services. As a result, each additional dollar of assets delivers a smaller amount of revenue. Furthermore, the appetite for risk among wealthy investors has decreased as interest rates rise and markets become more volatile. Wealth managers previously helped clients find extra returns when cash-like assets had low yields, but now that government bonds and other short-term fixed-income securities offer higher returns, clients may be more inclined to park their wealth there, reducing wealth managers’ incomes.

Despite these challenges, shareholders have shown confidence in wealth managers, as they trade at a premium compared to their regional rivals. Morgan Stanley, for example, is valued at 1.9 times the tangible book value that analysts predict it will have in the next 12 months, while Goldman Sachs trades at 1 times expected tangible book value. The challenge for wealth management executives is to live up to these high expectations. They may need to steer clients towards higher-margin alternative investments like private equity and debt funds, but slower growth may also require them to focus on cost-cutting.

Reducing expenses has proven difficult for wealth managers, particularly in the United States. Financial advisers in the US tend to have closer individual relationships with their clients, resulting in higher compensation. Anti-money-laundering rules and compliance requirements also increase back-office expenses. Additionally, clients, especially younger ones, are increasingly demanding slick digital tools. However, big players like UBS and Morgan Stanley are better positioned to handle these pressures due to their size, which allows them to spread technology budgets over a larger pool of assets.

Consolidation among wealth managers is likely, as slower growth and economies of scale point towards further mergers and acquisitions. Despite years of acquisitions and aggressive recruiting, the big players in the industry still represent a tiny fraction of the market. UBS, for example, manages around $4 trillion in wealth assets after acquiring Credit Suisse, which is less than 1% of the bank’s estimate of global household net worth. The value of UK-based St. James’s Place has slumped by 40% to $4.5 billion due to new fee rules, potentially leading to more significant deals in the industry.

While some wealth managers may find ways to evolve and grow, the industry may have reached its peak. The challenges posed by low interest rates, shrinking fee rates, and reduced risk appetite among wealthy investors are likely to impact the growth of wealth management in the future. The focus for wealth management executives will be to adapt to these changes and manage expenses effectively to maintain profitability in the evolving landscape of the industry.

