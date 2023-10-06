Layoffs and remote work during the pandemic have hindered progress in diversity and inclusion efforts within the financial industry, according to industry executives in the UK. The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England have recently proposed mandatory reporting of diversity data to address representation issues.

Mitra Janes, global head of diversity and inclusion for investment banking at HSBC, highlighted that the shift to remote work has resulted in fewer in-person interactions between individuals from diverse backgrounds. These interactions were crucial in challenging stereotypes and biases. Individuals from Black and other ethnic minority groups have found working from home more comfortable as it eliminates the need to navigate “microaggressions” – verbal or behavioral slights. Janes shared these insights at a City & Financial industry conference in London.

Since the pandemic, financial firms have implemented different policies regarding the number of days employees are required to work in the office. Dale Headley, director for corporate sustainability at Fidelity International, emphasized the importance of face-to-face networking for younger employees. He stated that being physically present in the office allows individuals to learn and observe managers. Fidelity International supports a hybrid working model that combines remote work and office presence.

However, diversity and inclusion efforts often face setbacks during challenging market conditions and layoffs. Headley noted that it becomes unclear how individuals are selected for job cuts, thus underscoring the significance of networking. Janes mentioned that junior staff and individuals from underrepresented groups are sometimes advised to find common interests with their superiors, such as golf or wine tasting, in order to secure promotions and pay rises. Janes argued that this approach is misguided and suggested focusing on fixing processes rather than trying to change individuals. She emphasized the need for organizations to understand the “lived experience” of underrepresented groups to avoid skewing employee surveys with the majority’s perspective.

The financial industry’s struggle to maintain diversity and inclusion amidst the pandemic’s disruptions and remote work policies poses challenges for firms. The proposed mandatory reporting of diversity data aims to improve representation within the sector. By addressing these issues, financial institutions can foster a more inclusive environment and ensure equal opportunities for all employees.

Note: This article is an impartial account of the events described, providing context for the reader without introducing false narratives or additional information. The tone aims to be engaging and compelling while adhering to the BBC News style guide.

More detail via Yahoo Sports here… ( Image via Yahoo Sports )