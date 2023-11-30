The European Union (EU) is lagging behind the UK in utilizing savers’ money to boost the stock market, according to Stefan Maassen, head of Capital Markets & Corporates at Deutsche Boerse. Maassen praised recent initiatives by the UK government aimed at directing additional capital into growth companies and encouraging local stock listings. However, he noted that Germany is not yet at the same stage as the UK in terms of policy change. The UK Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, recently outlined measures in his autumn budget to pool pension funds and increase their allocation to unlisted equities. Despite this, he stopped short of increasing the tax-free allowance for individual savings accounts (ISAs) to promote investment in British companies.

Maassen highlighted an opportunity in Europe to rival US capital markets, stating that 40% of German household assets are sitting in cash accounts. He believes that mobilizing part of the capital available in Europe could lead to a similar depth of market as the US. This comes at a time when IPOs across the Western world are scarce due to economic uncertainty and higher borrowing costs. Germany has witnessed only three major listings this year, with other potential candidates being forced to defer their listing ambitions.

Facing market turbulence and the risk of local champions listing on US exchanges for better liquidity and higher valuations, European exchanges are seeking solutions. Maassen praised Germany’s Financing for the Future Act, which lowers requirements for start-ups to pursue an IPO and increases tax breaks for employee share schemes. The EU is also debating new legislation, known as the Listing Act, aimed at simplifying IPOs across the 27-member bloc. Maassen urged policymakers to accelerate the implementation of the Capital Markets Union, a project to create a single market for capital beyond national borders.

Since Brexit, the EU has had an opportunity to deepen its capital markets, as financial firms can no longer passport services from the UK and must instead establish hubs on the continent. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde recently called for a capital markets union with a single supervisor and trading infrastructure to finance the EU’s digitalization and green transition. Lagarde noted that European startups attract less than half the funding of their US counterparts. Maassen hopes to see around 10 to 15 IPOs in Frankfurt next year as markets gain better visibility over interest rates and confidence increases.

