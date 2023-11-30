Rishi Sunak Denies Austerity Claims as Watchdog Warns of Public Service Squeeze

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has refuted accusations that his economic plans will lead to another round of austerity measures, despite warnings from the official financial watchdog. Sunak dismissed the claims as “unfounded” in a recent Bloomberg TV interview, stating that he would instead focus on improving efficiency in the public sector and cutting taxes for the people. The Prime Minister made these comments ahead of the UK’s Global Investment Summit in London, which will see the attendance of prominent figures such as Stephen Schwarzman of Blackstone and Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

In an effort to close the poll gap with the opposition Labour Party, which currently holds a lead of about 20 points ahead of the anticipated general election next year, Sunak is cautious about being labeled as an advocate of austerity. The memory of the UK’s previous period of austerity, implemented during David Cameron’s premiership and still affecting sectors such as social care, the justice system, and local governments, remains a sensitive topic for the current government.

Sunak’s government has faced criticism in recent days, with concerns that further spending cuts are inevitable following Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s announcement of £21 billion in tax cuts for businesses and individuals. The Office of Budget Responsibility has revealed that these tax cuts will be largely funded by a £19 billion reduction in government spending after the next general election, a move that the Institute for Financial Studies has deemed “questionable, if not plain implausible” and potentially unsustainable.

Under the current plans, unprotected departments such as Justice, which is struggling with overcrowded prisons, could face annual cuts of 3.4% until 2028. The tight spending plans following the election will pose a challenge for the next government, forcing a difficult decision between raising taxes or cutting public services.

During the interview, Sunak acknowledged that his intention is to reduce state spending in order to finance tax cuts. He also expressed his desire to go beyond the two percentage-point reduction in the national insurance rate announced by Hunt, emphasizing his commitment to efficiency in government operations. Sunak stated, “This is the start of a journey. When we can do more, we will, because that’s the direction we’re heading in.”

The push for tax cuts is driven by pressure from Sunak’s own Conservative Party to alleviate the burden on taxpayers, which is currently at a postwar high even after Hunt’s announcement. The government attributes this rise to the cost of the pandemic and the need to support households facing soaring energy bills following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the tax cuts have also brought attention to the Bank of England and its efforts to control inflation. Sunak and Hunt have maintained that tax cuts are not viable until inflation is under control. While they celebrated a victory in halving inflation to 4.6% in October, it is still more than double the central bank’s target of 2%.

Sunak assured that his government is increasing the labor supply and practicing discipline in both borrowing and public sector wage settlements to combat rising prices. He stated, “We’re not fueling the inflationary fire. We’re being sensible.”

Despite the downgrade of the UK’s growth forecasts by the Office for Budget Responsibility last week, Sunak expressed confidence in the country’s investment outlook. He believes that there is real momentum in the economy and remains positive about the long-term growth prospects for the United Kingdom.

